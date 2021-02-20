Advertisement

Virginia Tech professor weighs in on Limbaugh’s historical significance

By Jen Cardone
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The popular radio host, Rush Limbaugh, died this week, and he is being remembered as someone who offered an alternative to mainstream news.

Megan Duncan is an assistant professor at Virginia Tech who focuses her research on news credibility and political news. She said Limbaugh was able to captivate audiences on AM radio, revolutionizing what the media landscape looks like today.

Duncan said Limbaugh was able to get his audiences emotionally involved in politics, teaching them how to have conversations about the political landscape.

“Rush Limbaugh’s ability to captivate audiences five days a week for three hours a day really speaks to his gift for understanding what audiences want and how to get them emotionally involved in politics,” Duncan said.

According to Duncan, Limbaugh’s ongoing legacy will be in the form of conservative podcasts.

“It’s a new way to get to those audiences who are more digital and less sitting in their cars on a commute,” Duncan said. “Podcasts are going to be a great place for the conservative media landscape to continue on that partisan media legacy.”

Limbaugh died from complications due to lung cancer on Wednesday.

