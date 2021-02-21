Advertisement

CVS Health fixes issue regarding online registration location in VA

By John Hood
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:35 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last week CVS locations across the Commonwealth began administering their allotted shipment of COVID-19 vaccines but some may have had more confusion earlier in the week over where they could receive a vaccine.

According to Amy Thibault, a spokesperson for CVS Health, they received reports of people who are eligible to receive the vaccine only seeing the city of Harrisonburg listed online as a location in Virginia for an appointment.

Thibault said this was an error on their end after the vaccine shipments did not arrive on time. Because of this locations needed to be removed from the site temporarily so no new appointments were made.

“We had appointments scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday but those vaccines did not arrive,” Thibault said. “So we had to turn those communities off so that folks could get rescheduled.”

She said she would like to clarify Harrisonburg did not receive more vaccines than another locality and that because of the winter storms and production issues with the Moderna vaccine each location is out at this time.

Thibault said every locality was listed again as of this morning and so far no new vaccines have been shipped to the state yet.

