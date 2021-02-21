Dry today, but a wintry mix move in on Monday

SUNDAY

We’ll start the day with clear skies and cold temperatures. This afternoon clouds will gradually increase, but we stay dry. Highs are expected to reach the lower 40s and a few 30s into the Highlands.

MONDAY

A cold front brings the chance of light rain to the region along with a possible wintry mix in the morning down to 460. It’s a quick-moving system, so any wintry impacts should be minimal. This will also move through in the morning and we will likely see improving conditions by the afternoon with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Snow could fall, but accumulation will be minimal. (WDBJ Weather)

IMPACTS: Again impacts look minimal and even through we will see a mix of snow and rain accumulation will likely remain along and North of I-64. Any accumulations would be very light, aside from the higher elevations north of 64 that could see an inch or two. Some models are showing a glaze of ice as well as temperatures warm slowing through the middle of the morning. It will likely remain at higher elevations along the Blue Ridge.

A wintry mix is expected on Monday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

By the middle of the week, models are trending even warmer with temperatures climbing to the upper 50s and possibly a few 60s by Wednesday. We may indeed be getting a break in the relentless stretch of weekly wintry weather. Enjoy it because models are showing changes for the end of the week.

Spring-like warmth with highs in the 50s and even 60s. (WDBJ Weather)

