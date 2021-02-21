Advertisement

Former Connecticut treasurer charged with stealing more than $280K from youth football team

Money
Money(WRDW)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, Ct. (WVLT) -A former Connecticut treasurer has been charged with stealing more than $280,000 from a youth football team.

CBS Boston Reported, former treasurer of the Milford Youth Football and Cheer Organization has been charged with stealing about $280,000 from the organization.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, 49-year-old Gregory Peal of Milford, Ct. pleaded not guilty to a charge of larceny and a charge of making false entries in a corporate book with intent to defraud.

Peal was treasurer of the group from 2013 to 2018.

Milford police began investigating the organization in April 2019 when board members reported the missing money and said false bank records were presented to the board.

Officials said Pearl was released on personal recognizance, and the case was continued to April 20.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via CBS Boston. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry County Abduction Case Charges Added
Charges filed in Henry County abduction case following AMBER Alert
Floyd man killed in early-morning crash
Virginia Tech will dissolve Student Government Association
Coronavirus Virginia
Virginia sees drop in new COVID case increase, positive percentage from tests and hospitalizations
(AP)
Two taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Roanoke

Latest News

Community Pastor Feeds Hungry Hearts
Community Pastor Feeds Hungry Hearts
Vanessa Eason gets ready to deliver some essential items to those in need.
Christiansburg woman serves community through her Feeding Hungry Hearts Ministry
Courtesy Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker taken to hospital after fall down embankment of Appalachian Trail near Catawba Saturday
Courtesy WDBJ7
Man taken to hospital after crashing into Christiansburg Cricket Wireless