Here’s how to be an extra on the ‘Walking Dead’ show filming in Richmond

The show is specifically seeking people with military and law enforcement experience, according to the casting agency.
(WILX)
By WTVR Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A casting agency is now accepting applications for extras for the second season of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” that will be filming in Richmond this February through June.

“Production is seeking people of all ethnicities, ages, genders, sizes and types to play various extras roles throughout the series. Seeking SAG and Non-Union talent,” officials with Kendall Cooper Casting said

The show is specifically seeking people with military and law enforcement experience, according to the casting agency.

Officials noted that COVID-19 testing is mandatory and will be provided by production.

“Testing will be required before any in person work,” officials with the casing agency said. “PPE/Masks, social distancing, and other COVID-19 protocols are in place to ensure the safety of all case and crew. All extra work, fittings and testing is paid.”

The agency said they are looking to hire locals only as no travel or housing will be provided.

“Be prepared to include current photos of yourself which clearly show your current hair, facial hair and build. Please no sunglasses or hats in the photos,” casting agents said.

Click here to fill out the form.

A jaw-dropping set was created for the first season of the series in downtown Hopewell in August of 2019. That is when a production team dressed and decorated Hopewell Street between East Poythress and East Cawson to look like the aftermath of a plane crash.

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” which had the working title of “Monument,” tells the story of two young women and will “focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the franchise’s apocalyptic realm,” the network said in a release.

The series, which debuted on AMC in October of 2020, is the second series for the network to film in Virginia, following in the footsteps of the critically acclaimed Revolutionary War spy drama, “TURN: Washington’s Spies,” which filmed in Virginia from 2013-2017.

