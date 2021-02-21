Advertisement

Kroger reports data breach affecting pharmacy records, associate HR data

The Kroger Co. announced Friday it was informing customers and associates of a data breach...
The Kroger Co. announced Friday it was informing customers and associates of a data breach involving a third-party software vendor.(WXIX)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kroger is informing some customers and associates that a third-party software company it uses for data services recently suffered a data breach.

Kroger’s own IT systems were not affected, and no grocery store data, credit or debit card information or customer account passwords were impacted, according to the Cincinnati-based supermarket chain.

Kroger does say some associate HR data, some pharmacy records and some money services have been affected.

It is in the process of contacting those impacted to inform them of the incident.

At this time, Kroger says, there is no indication of fraud or misuse of personal information as a result of the incident.

The data breach originated with Accellion, a third-party vendor that provides data file transfer services to various companies worldwide, of which Kroger is one.

Kroger says it was informed of the breach Jan. 23 and immediately discontinued use of Accellioin’s services. Federal law enforcement was notified, and Kroger initiated its own forensic investigation.

