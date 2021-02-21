Advertisement

Multiple agencies respond after hiker falls off the Appalachian Trail

(WCAX)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rescue crews plan to airlift a hiker to the hospital after he fell off the Appalachian Trail Sunday, according to Rockbridge County Fire and Rescue Chief Nathan Ramsey.

The hiker had slipped on ice and fell about 200 ft off a cliff and into rocks, Ramsey said.

Rescue crews are coordinating with Virginia State Police to use a helicopter to airlift him to safety.

Multiple agencies are assisting in rescue efforts including units from Rockbridge County, Bedford County, Amherst County and Lynchburg.

This comes less than 24 hours after the same agencies responded to another fallen hiker Saturday.

