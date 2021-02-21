One taken to hospital after crashing into Christiansburg building Saturday night

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver is in the hospital Saturday with non-critical injuries after running into a building along Radford Rd. in Christiansburg.

According to Montgomery County Emergency Services, the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Christiansburg Rescue and Christiansburg Police Department all responded to the scene.

No estimates were released for building damages, as numbers are expected to be calculated late Saturday night.

