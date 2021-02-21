Advertisement

One taken to hospital after crashing into Christiansburg building Saturday night

Estimates for building damage are expected late Saturday night
Courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver is in the hospital Saturday with non-critical injuries after running into a building along Radford Rd. in Christiansburg.

According to Montgomery County Emergency Services, the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Christiansburg Rescue and Christiansburg Police Department all responded to the scene.

No estimates were released for building damages, as numbers are expected to be calculated late Saturday night.

