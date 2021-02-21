Parry McCleur boys capture Class 1 state hoops title; Patrick Henry, Pulaski County girls fall in finals

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Parry McCluer won its first boys state basketball crown with a 56-39 win over Altavista in the Class 1 final on Saturday.

Spencer Hamilton had 17 points, 8 rebounds and 5 blocks to lead the Blues.

“We had to go through hard times but, even when the pandemic started, we were in the weight room three days a week and in the gym three days a week, so it was 6 out of 7 days a week,” Hamilton said. “I think we have just made a close bond all these years and especially this year.”

Meanwhile, the Patrick Henry girls saw their run come to an end at the hands of Princess Anne from Virginia Beach.

The Cavaliers captured their eighth straight Class 5 title in Roanoke, 56-41, over the Patriots.

Pulaski County also dropped its girls’ championship final in Class 4, 59-51, to Louisa.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.