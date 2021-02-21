A week later, thousands remain without power across Southside

Southside, Va. (WDBJ) - The historic ice storm of February 13th crippled many across Virginia, but no area was hit harder than Southside.

Reports were as high as .75″ of freezing rain in this area. Levels not seen in decades.

A week later, thousands remain without power. According to Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC), 80 percent of their electric infrastructure was destroyed all at once.

SEC covers 18 counties and 52,637 customers in the Southside region.

SEC line crews along with mutual aid from five nearby states have worked to restore power to these areas, according to an update written on their website.

WDBJ7 has received emails and messages from people living in this area who still, as of this weekend, are without power and water.

Lloyd Lenhart, the Director of Community Relations, reports that several thousand SEC customers had their power restored Saturday.

“We made significant progress today. We started the day with just under 20,000 members without power and ended the day with 16,750 without power. At the height of the storm we had 48,000 members. We will continue working around the clock repairing damaged equipment and restoring power as quickly and safely as possible.”

Lloyd says crews have battled muddy and extremely difficult conditions over the past week in an effort to restore power. SEC said ongoing weather events in Texas and Oklahoma pulled many mutual aid crews away from Virginia.

In a recent update Saturday evening on their Facebook page, SEC reports that since 9 am Saturday, they have 1,041 outages affecting 16,750 customers. Of 471 reported broken poles, 119 of them have been replaced.

To contact SEC about an outage, call their 24 hour service line at 1-866-878-5514.

WDBJ7 will continue to provide updates on the progress made in Southside.

