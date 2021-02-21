Virginia adds 2,300 new COVID cases, 134 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 564,115 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, February 21, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,303 from the 561,812 reported Saturday, a larger increase than the 1,882 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 1,541,772 doses of vaccine had been administered in Virginia as of Saturday, up from Friday’s 1,513,373. New data for Saturday are not yet available.

5,749,734 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Sunday, with an 8.3% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 8.2% reported Saturday.

As of Sunday, there are 7,331 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Saturday’s 7,197.

1,548 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Saturday’s count of 1,594.

45,746 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

