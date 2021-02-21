Volunteer firefighter’s family hit by fire Saturday in Lovingston

LOVINGSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A family with a history of aiding the Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department, including a Junior Member active for the past two years, saw heavy damage to their home in the 100 block of Ponton Lane after a fire on the property Friday.

According to the Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a house fire for the three-story home Friday evening and found heavy smoke leaving the building. Everyone was out of the home when firefighters arrived.

Each Nelson County fire department was asked to aid with extra crew and tankers for water supply. They joined firefighters from Lovingston, Piney River and Faber Fire at the scene.

The fire was located in the basement and found to extend through the walls to the attic. The structure of the home disrupted crews’ attempts to quickly extinguish the flames. The property was deemed a loss and all fire and EMS crews were cleared at around 5:45 the next morning.

Two adults and three children were displaced because of the incident, and were assisted by local churches and fire department members.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Check back for updates on how you can help donate.

