$517 million proposal for resort casino in Richmond to be announced this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Urban One will be unveiling plans for a $517 million entertainment, dining and gaming destination in Richmond Tuesday.

Urban One says it plans to build and open the only black-owned casino in the country.

“We have been a part of the Richmond community since 1999, and everything we are proposing will have a local flavor and will ensure our facility uplifts the entire Richmond community. I look forward to sharing more details about our ONE proposal with the community on Tuesday morning after we have delivered it to the city,” Executive Officer Alfred Liggins said in a statement.

