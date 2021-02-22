A wintry mix this morning; Warmer midweek

After a quiet weekend, our weather turns active once again to begin the week. A quick-moving system will pass over cold air Monday morning allowing for light snow for some. Most will just see light rain totals. Following this system will be a dry stretch of weather with mild, spring-like temperatures.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the mountains where some snow accumulation is likely.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through 2PM today. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

A cold front brings a chance of a mix of rain and snow (and even some freezing rain) to the region. The window for any snow is pretty small for anyone south of 64. Little to no accumulation is expected out of this area. Farther north, a few quick inches of snow are possible. It’s a quick-moving system, so any wintry impacts should be minimal. This will also move through in the morning and we will likely see improving conditions by the afternoon with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Snow could fall, but accumulation will be minimal. (WDBJ Weather)

A light accumulation is likely in the northern mountains. (WDBJ Weather)

IMPACTS: Again impacts look minimal and even through we will see a mix of snow and rain, accumulation will likely remain along and North of I-64. Any accumulations would be very light, aside from the higher elevations north of 64 that could see a few inches. Some models are showing a glaze of ice as well as temperatures warm slowing through the middle of the morning. It will likely remain at higher elevations along the Blue Ridge.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

By the middle of the week, models are trending even warmer with temperatures climbing to the upper 50s and possibly a few 60s by Wednesday. We may indeed be getting a break in the relentless stretch of weekly wintry weather. Enjoy it because models are showing changes for the end of the week.

Spring-like warmth with highs in the 50s and even 60s. (WDBJ Weather)

