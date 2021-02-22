American Red Cross distributes meals to Charlotte County residents

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The American Red Cross has staged hot meal deliveries across Charlotte County.

Those come after two recent ice storms knocked out power to residents across the area.

Red Cross has provided drive-thru locations for residents to get hot meals and water.

Each of those meals has meat, vegetables and starches. They say every meal is being cooked fresh.

“It’s amazing, the smiles on their face when they finally get a hot meal, and it’s just as important as getting their power back on,” said Chris Payne, feeding supervisor.

Red Cross says they have enough food to get them through the week.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.