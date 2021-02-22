Advertisement

American Red Cross distributes meals to Charlotte County residents

Meals are distributed at a Red Cross drive-thru site Monday.
Meals are distributed at a Red Cross drive-thru site Monday.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The American Red Cross has staged hot meal deliveries across Charlotte County.

Those come after two recent ice storms knocked out power to residents across the area.

Red Cross has provided drive-thru locations for residents to get hot meals and water.

Each of those meals has meat, vegetables and starches. They say every meal is being cooked fresh.

“It’s amazing, the smiles on their face when they finally get a hot meal, and it’s just as important as getting their power back on,” said Chris Payne, feeding supervisor.

Red Cross says they have enough food to get them through the week.

