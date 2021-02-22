Advertisement

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing 31-year-old woman

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-586-7827
Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says Maile K. Ciccariello, 31, was reported missing out of the Cirax area Saturday night.

She was last seen in a 2014 black Chrysler Town & Country with plates J611FN while wearing a black Good Charlotte t-shirt.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-586-7827 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 (can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office).

