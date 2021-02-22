Advertisement

Charlotte County offers resources to neighbors still without power

(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With many Charlotte County neighbors still without power following the recent ice storms, the county is adding resources for people this week.

The County has partnered with volunteer fire departments, non-profit agencies and religious organizations to coordinate assistance for residents.

The County will making door-to-door well-being checks to asses the needs for people still without power.

Seven fire departments will be opened as warming centers including:

  • Bacon District Volunteer Fire Department
    • 2000 Barnesville Hwy. Wylliesburg, VA 23976
    • 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Charlotte Court House Volunteer Fire Department
    • 608 David Bruce Ave. Charlotte Court House, VA 23923
    • 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Cullen Volunteer Fire Department
    • 205 Taro Rd. Cullen, VA 23934
    • 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Drakes Branch Volunteer Fire Department
    • 4818 Drakes Main St. Drakes Branch, VA 23937
    • 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Keysville Volunteer Fire Department
    • 500 Osborne St. Keysville, VA 23947
    • 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Phenix Volunteer Fire Department
    • 171 Charlotte St. Phenix, VA 23959
    • 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Red House Volunteer Fire Department
    • 9467 Red House Rd. Red House, VA 23963
    • 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

There will also be hot meals provided daily from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last at the Keysville Volunteer Fire Department, the Charlotte Court House Municipal Building and Central Middle School.

Anyone with questions about available resources is asked to 211 and select option 9 to speak to a community resource officer.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wintry mix and a cold rain moves in on Monday.
A wintry mix Monday morning; Mild midweek
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Found safe: Bedford County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing 31-year-old woman
default
Mudslide closes all WB, EB traffic along US-460 in Giles County
CVS Health said the location selection was fixed as of Friday morning.
CVS Health fixes issue regarding online registration location in VA

Latest News

Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Found safe: Bedford County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing 31-year-old woman
Here’s how to be an extra on the ‘Walking Dead’ show filming in Richmond
Band students practice at Pulaski County High School.
Pulaski County Public Schools community reacts to Governor Northam’s recent amendment that counts band and cheer students as spectators
Crews respond to report of lost hiker Sunday in Rockbridge County