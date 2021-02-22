Charlotte County offers resources to neighbors still without power

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With many Charlotte County neighbors still without power following the recent ice storms, the county is adding resources for people this week.

The County has partnered with volunteer fire departments, non-profit agencies and religious organizations to coordinate assistance for residents.

The County will making door-to-door well-being checks to asses the needs for people still without power.

Seven fire departments will be opened as warming centers including:

Bacon District Volunteer Fire Department 2000 Barnesville Hwy. Wylliesburg, VA 23976 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Charlotte Court House Volunteer Fire Department 608 David Bruce Ave. Charlotte Court House, VA 23923 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Cullen Volunteer Fire Department 205 Taro Rd. Cullen, VA 23934 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Drakes Branch Volunteer Fire Department 4818 Drakes Main St. Drakes Branch, VA 23937 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Keysville Volunteer Fire Department 500 Osborne St. Keysville, VA 23947 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Phenix Volunteer Fire Department 171 Charlotte St. Phenix, VA 23959 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Red House Volunteer Fire Department 9467 Red House Rd. Red House, VA 23963 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



There will also be hot meals provided daily from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last at the Keysville Volunteer Fire Department, the Charlotte Court House Municipal Building and Central Middle School.

Anyone with questions about available resources is asked to 211 and select option 9 to speak to a community resource officer.

