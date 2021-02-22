Advertisement

Christiansburg Police Department mourns loss of K-9 officer

K-9 Buck worked with the Christiansburg Police department for more than three years.
K-9 Buck worked with the Christiansburg Police department for more than three years.(Christiansburg Police Department)
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christiansburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after a K-9 officer died over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post by the department, K-9 Buck died from liver failure due to an underlying health issue.

The German Shepherd, born on May 1, 2016, was certified in tracking and narcotics detection and worked at the department with his partner, Officer Chad Eversole, for three-and-a-half-years.

The department said in its post that K-9 Buck was good at his job, focused and dedicated. He made friends throughout the community and performed demonstrations for schools and civic groups.

“He was loved by his family, and at the end of a long work day, he was a caring and loyal pet,” the post read.

Thank you for your service, Buck.

