Drivers urged to avoid area in Carroll County following multiple crashes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is urging drivers to avoid an area in Carroll County after responding to multiple crashes Monday morning.

VSP said it began responding to crashes on northbound I-77, from mile marker 6.5 through 8, just before 8 a.m. The crashes are being investigated and VDOT is on scene assisting with traffic control and debris removal.

Drivers should avoid the area, due to multiple lane closures and slick conditions.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.