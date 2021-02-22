Fourth Street NW in Charlottesville getting an honorary street name: Black History Pathway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Charlottesville’s Fourth Street Northwest is getting an honorary name. It will soon be called Black History Pathway.

Mr. Alex-Zan submitted the proposal on behalf of many elders in the community in September of 2020 as a way to honor the street’s legacy.

Charlottesville City Council initially delayed Mr. Alex-Zan’s request because of a policy stating the honorary name is to recognize an individual, organization, entity, event, or something of local significance to the city.

Mr. Alex-Zan says the Historic Resources committee ultimately made the change.

“To make sure that we observe and celebrate the African Americans in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, but particularly in that area. The institutions, the holidays, as well as the present and future achievements,” he said.

Mr. Alex-Zan also says there are plans to make the honorary name change visible with a mural or some other marker that could come as early as this summer.

