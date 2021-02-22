Advertisement

Fourth Street NW in Charlottesville getting an honorary street name: Black History Pathway

The proposal was submitted on behalf of many elders in the community
Courtesy WVIR
Courtesy WVIR(WVIR)
By Daniel Grimes
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Charlottesville’s Fourth Street Northwest is getting an honorary name. It will soon be called Black History Pathway.

Mr. Alex-Zan submitted the proposal on behalf of many elders in the community in September of 2020 as a way to honor the street’s legacy.

Charlottesville City Council initially delayed Mr. Alex-Zan’s request because of a policy stating the honorary name is to recognize an individual, organization, entity, event, or something of local significance to the city.

Mr. Alex-Zan says the Historic Resources committee ultimately made the change.

“To make sure that we observe and celebrate the African Americans in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, but particularly in that area. The institutions, the holidays, as well as the present and future achievements,” he said.

Mr. Alex-Zan also says there are plans to make the honorary name change visible with a mural or some other marker that could come as early as this summer.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wintry mix and a cold rain moves in on Monday.
A wintry mix Monday morning; Mild midweek
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Missing woman out of Bedford County found safe
default
Mudslide closes lanes along US-460 in Giles County
Fallen hiker rescued Sunday in Rockbridge County

Latest News

Lynchburg Fire Department receives international accreditation
K-9 Buck worked with the Christiansburg Police department for more than three years.
K-9 Buck
K-9 Buck worked with the Christiansburg Police department for more than three years.
Christiansburg Police Department mourns loss of K-9 officer
Charlotte County offers resources to neighbors still without power