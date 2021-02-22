Lynchburg Fire Department receives international accreditation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Fire Department received notification Monday that it has achieved full international accreditation. The Commission on Fire Accreditation International issued its approval during a virtual meeting.

According to the department, the process includes a review of 12 areas of the department, including standards of cover, response/benchmarks and strategies, paramedics/first aid, strategic plan, public education, fire prevention, fire investigation, apparatus maintenance, personnel training, human resources, safety equipment and external relations.

The process also involved a review of extensive written documentation and an onsite peer team visit to verify and validate the documents.

While the United States and Canada have more than 27,000 fire departments, only 284 are accredited. There are now 15 accredited departments in Virginia.

“The men and women of the Lynchburg Fire Department are exceptional public employees,” said Mayor MaryJane Dolan. “This designation is another testament to their professionalism, dedication, and excellence.”

Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka said Lynchburg residents should be proud of the department and confident in its services.

“Most importantly, citizens should take comfort in knowing that should they need the services of our fire department, whether for fire suppression, medical services, rescue, etc., the men and women who wear the Fire Department uniform are highly trained, committed and ready to serve,” said Wodicka.

“Many members of the department contributed to this achievement, and are dedicated and committed to this process and our community,” said Chief Gregory Wormser. “It is my honor and privilege to lead an exceptional group of men and women, and this achievement is a testament to their commitment in the pursuit of excellence and resiliency.”

The Commission on Fire Accreditation International has 11 members that represent a blend of fire and emergency services, including fire departments, city and county management, labor, standards of development organizations and the U.S. Department of Defense. Public hearings are held each spring and summer to review agencies applying for accredited status.

