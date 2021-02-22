Mudslide impacts drivers in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers in Giles County need to plan extra time in their commute if they plan to use Route 460. A mudslide has closed the highway in both directions.

“I literally just found out about it at my last stop,” Truck Driver Anthony Roseboro said.

The mudslide between Rich Creek and Glen Lyn is affecting Roseboro’s route.

“That one store, the State Line Market, is the only thing I won’t be able to hit today,” he said.

A broken waterline sent a stream of mud and debris into the roadway Sunday, forcing VDOT to shut down all lanes until repairs can be made.

“Mother nature is not cooperating today. So it is definitely slowing things down and we are going to have to make assessment out there,” VDOT Spokesperson Jason Bond said.

In the meantime, drivers are making detours around the rubble.

Trucks are being sent to VA-61 so they can travel up Interstate 77.

Local traffic can cruise down Lurich Road, but it’s not always a smooth ride.

“Somebody has to get stopped for them to do this. It just happened to be me this time,” Lacy Shepherd said.

Shepherd was heading home to Princeton, West Virginia when he got stuck in bumper to bumper traffic.

VDOT crews were adding a light to help make the narrow roadway a bit safer, causing about a half hour delay.

“I won’t be coming back until I hear 460 is back open,” Shepherd said.

VDOT said it doesn’t know exactly how long it will take to make the repairs and get the road back open.

Until then, the signs will stay up and drivers will need to keep their travel plans flexible.

