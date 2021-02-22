Advertisement

Taco Bell unveils Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco

Taco Bell has unveiled a new chicken taco.
Taco Bell has unveiled a new chicken taco.(Source: Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to make a chicken sandwich with a twist.

The fast-food chain is preparing to test its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco.

The taco features fried chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, coated in tortilla chips and topped with chipotle sauce.

Taco Bell describes the shell as puffy bread that’s shaped like a taco.

Starting March 11, Taco Bell will test the new taco at participating restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

It’s expected to roll out nationwide later this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wintry mix and a cold rain moves in on Monday.
A wintry mix Monday morning; Mild midweek
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Missing woman out of Bedford County found safe
default
Mudslide closes lanes along US-460 in Giles County
Fallen hiker rescued Sunday in Rockbridge County

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 5, 2020 file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from porn star Stormy Daniels, who sought to...
Court won’t revive porn star’s defamation suit against Trump
The South Boston Police Department arrested Quinn Tucker on Feb. 22, 2021.
Wanted South Boston man arrested