Walgreens adding more to list of free vaccination sites

(WJRT)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The number of Walgreens stores with drive-thru COVID-19 testing is growing to 26 stores after the Virginia Department of Health’s announcement Monday that the retailer has added seven additional sites.

Walgreens has a partnership with the VDH to distribute Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen testing at certain stores around the Commonwealth.

The new sites are as follows:

  • Bealeton: 11037 Marsh Rd
  • Clintwood: 5451 Dickenson Hwy
  • Exmore: 4053 Lankford Hwy
  • Gate City: 119 east Jackson St
  • Lynchburg: 21400 Timberlake Rd
  • Marion: 1102 N Main St
  • Yorktown: 6608 George Washington Memorial Hwy

Click here to visit the Virginia Department of Health’s new COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration website.

