Walgreens adding more to list of free vaccination sites

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The number of Walgreens stores with drive-thru COVID-19 testing is growing to 26 stores after the Virginia Department of Health’s announcement Monday that the retailer has added seven additional sites.

Walgreens has a partnership with the VDH to distribute Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen testing at certain stores around the Commonwealth.

The new sites are as follows:

Bealeton: 11037 Marsh Rd

Clintwood: 5451 Dickenson Hwy

Exmore: 4053 Lankford Hwy

Gate City: 119 east Jackson St

Lynchburg: 21400 Timberlake Rd

Marion: 1102 N Main St

Yorktown: 6608 George Washington Memorial Hwy

