Walgreens adding more to list of free vaccination sites
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The number of Walgreens stores with drive-thru COVID-19 testing is growing to 26 stores after the Virginia Department of Health’s announcement Monday that the retailer has added seven additional sites.
Walgreens has a partnership with the VDH to distribute Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen testing at certain stores around the Commonwealth.
The new sites are as follows:
- Bealeton: 11037 Marsh Rd
- Clintwood: 5451 Dickenson Hwy
- Exmore: 4053 Lankford Hwy
- Gate City: 119 east Jackson St
- Lynchburg: 21400 Timberlake Rd
- Marion: 1102 N Main St
- Yorktown: 6608 George Washington Memorial Hwy
Click here to visit the Virginia Department of Health’s new COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration website.
