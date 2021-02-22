Wanted South Boston man arrested

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Police in South Boston have arrested a 34-year-old man who had outstanding warrants.

Police asked for the community’s help in locating Quinn Tucker on Feb. 19. On Monday, Feb. 22, Tucker was spotted near the Bojangles on Old Halifax Road. Officers apprehended him after a short foot pursuit and found merchandise that the police said was stolen from Walmart.

Tucker was arrested and taken before a magistrate. He was served with two capiases - one for violating pre-trial conditions and another for a probation violation - along with a warrant for malicious wounding. On Monday, he was charged with petit larceny for the items taken from Walmart.

Tucker is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, Halifax County Adult Detention Center without bond while awaiting trial.

