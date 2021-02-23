Campbell County crash leaves one dead
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating after a crash in Campbell County left one person dead Monday.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 4:20 p.m. February 22 on Marysville Road, just 1.5 miles north of Route 701.
A Nissan Sentra was traveling south when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The driver, 20-year-old Cody D. Ratliff, of Gladys, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.
