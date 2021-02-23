Class 2 Wrestling Wraps Up in Salem

Salem, Va. (WDBJ) -Jake Cline won a state crown for Glenvar at 132 pounds, beating Clarke County’s Cannon Long 6-3. James River had two titleists. Hunter Forbes at 160, defeated East Rockingham’s Tanner Baugher with a 2 point nearfall in the final seconds to secure the win. At 195, Carder Miller grabbed another title for the Knights with a 3-1 win in the championship thanks to an early takedown.

