Class 2 Wrestling Wraps Up in Salem

Glenvar, James River Claim Individual Titles
Glenvar's Jake Cline won a title at 132 pounds
Glenvar's Jake Cline won a title at 132 pounds(WDBJ-TV)
By Travis Wells
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Salem, Va. (WDBJ) -Jake Cline won a state crown for Glenvar at 132 pounds, beating Clarke County’s Cannon Long 6-3. James River had two titleists. Hunter Forbes at 160, defeated East Rockingham’s Tanner Baugher with a 2 point nearfall in the final seconds to secure the win. At 195, Carder Miller grabbed another title for the Knights with a 3-1 win in the championship thanks to an early takedown.

