Family reports Danville man missing since August 2020

Herman Harston was last seen by family members in August of 2020.
Herman Harston was last seen by family members in August of 2020.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police in Danville are investigating the disappearance of a 75-year-old man whose family says they haven’t seen him for more than six months.

The family of Herman Harston reported him missing to the Danville Police Department on February 19. They said they had last seen him leaving his home on Chatelaine Avenue in August 2020.

Harston was on his way to a store, according to the family, who hasn’t heard or seen from him since that time. They told police it was not unusual for him to be gone from home for a month at a time.

Police said Harston often used the city transit system to get around.

Harston has been treated for mental illness as well as some physical limitations, according to his family. Danville police said they have spent multiple days checking local hospitals and speaking with extended family and friends, but no one has reported any contact with Harston in months.

If you have any information on the case or Harston’s whereabouts, contact the police department at 434-793-0000 or use the CARE crime tips app.

