Advertisement

Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack confirmed to reprise role as USDA Secretary

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a rare show of bipartisanship, former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack will reprise his role as Agriculture Secretary following a 92-7 vote in the U.S Senate, Tuesday.

The Senate Agriculture Committee approved Vilsack following a friendly committee confirmation hearing on Feb. 2, where Vilsack faced questions on industry challenges and trade. During his testimony, he pledged to focus on COVID-19 recovery and climate change initiatives.

While Democrats appear to be sold on his agenda, Republicans, like fellow Iowan Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), say they are drawn to his more moderate side, citing his experience and midwestern values.

“He has exactly the experience we need and the midwestern roots to understand the needs of our farmers and ranchers,” said Ernst.

In addition to serving two teams as the governor of Iowa, Vilsack spent eight years as President Obama’s Agriculture Secretary. After a 4-year hiatus, he’ll be back in the saddle again, but it’s for that reason some fear his ideas may be antiquated.

“He did a lot of lip service for climate change in his first eight years,” said Lilliston. “Now he’s going have to act. What steps is he going to take to build a more resilient farming system?”

Civil rights advocates have also expressed concern, criticizing Vilsack for not doing enough to combat alleged long-standing discrimination in the department.

Vilsack has vowed to make “racial justice and equity” a priority.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Missing woman out of Bedford County found safe
In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on US drug charges
Governor announces flag order in honor of those who have died at the hands of COVID-19
K-9 Buck worked with the Christiansburg Police department for more than three years.
Christiansburg Police Department mourns loss of K-9 officer
Winds will be the strongest late Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.
Wind gusts climb along with the temperatures Tuesday

Latest News

“The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly...
Fed’s Powell: Recovery incomplete, high inflation unlikely
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Wason Center poll: Only two-thirds of VA voters believe Biden’s election was valid
U.S. officially rejoined the Paris Agreement
U.S. officially rejoins the Paris Agreement; what’s next?
The popular radio host, Rush Limbaugh, died this week, and he is being remembered as someone...
Virginia Tech professor weighs in on Limbaugh’s historical significance
Virginia State Capitol
Ban on guns in Capitol Square continues to advance in the General Assembly