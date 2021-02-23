Advertisement

Governor announces flag order in honor of those who died at the hands of COVID-19

The order is to last through sunset on February 26
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam announced a flag order Monday for all United States and Virginia flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of those who died from COVID-19.

The move is in accordance with a proclamation from the White House to honor the 500,000 Americans that died from COVID-19.

According to Northam, there are 7,486 Virginians accounted for within that number.

The order is to last through sunset on February 26.

