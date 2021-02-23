Advertisement

Governor Northam visits Charlotte County following devastating winter storms

Governor Ralph Northam visited Charlotte County Tuesday following two ice storms that impacted...
Governor Ralph Northam visited Charlotte County Tuesday following two ice storms that impacted thousands of residents.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Only days after a second ice storm tore through Charlotte County within a week’s time, Governor Ralph Northam stepped into the area to talk with residents.

He first stopped at a local farm before heading to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Phenix area headquarters.

There, he spoke briefly with crews about their recent work and about the current situation.

“There are still individuals that since the 13th of February have not had electricity and that’s difficult,” said Northam. “And we feel that pain and so we wanna make sure that these individuals know we’re doing everything that we can to help.”

One of those folks is Marian Bouldin.

She’s relying on a generator that’s costing her hundreds of dollars just so she can have a source of power.

“It’s costing me $750 to fill the tank up 80% and I’m on my second tank,” said Bouldin. “I gotta fill it up again.”

For folks like Bouldin, Northam says he’s working with other organizations to get help delivered.

“We’re working with FEMA, we’ve been communicating with crews from other states who are in Virginia and doing everything they can,” said Northam.

But in the case that more ice storms come in the future, Northam says the two recent storms should be thoroughly reviewed.

He says doing that will help better prepare folks in the future.

“Whether it be VDOT or electric companies or police officers, we need to talk about how it happened or what happened, how we responded to it and what we can do to do better the next time,” said Northam.

Southside Electric Cooperative reported just over 200 county residents without power late Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Missing woman out of Bedford County found safe
In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on US drug charges
Governor announces flag order in honor of those who have died at the hands of COVID-19
K-9 Buck worked with the Christiansburg Police department for more than three years.
Christiansburg Police Department mourns loss of K-9 officer
Winds will be the strongest late Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.
Wind gusts climb along with the temperatures Tuesday

Latest News

Suspects arrested on multiple charges after Roanoke chase
An L-shaped perimeter outside Bedford's Elba Butcher Shoppe will see new landscaping changes...
New project looks to spruce up Bedford area
New details released regarding the night of deadly El Norteno restaurant shooting
Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
New details on Valentine’s Day uncovering of woman’s body in Roanoke River