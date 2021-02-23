Advertisement

Law enforcement working standoff in Pittsylvania County

Paul Dalton Jr. retreated into a home on Strawberry Road when investigators with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve arrest warrants.(PCSO)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is working a standoff after investigators attempted to serve arrest warrants to an individual.

Paul Michael Dalton, Jr. was known to frequent a home in the Strawberry Road are of the county. When investigators arrived at the home Tuesday, Dalton was outside and in possession of a firearm. He retreated inside where he currently remains.

The sheriff office’s crisis management team has made contact with Dalton and is working to resolve his surrender.

In an effort to keep the community informed and the surrounding area safe, the office said it conducted a reverse 911 call to residents within a half-mile radius of the scene. Those in the affected area have been asked to shelter in place. The Pittsylvania County School systems were also notified in an effort to alter bus routes for Tuesday afternoon.

No through traffic is permitted through Strawberry Road at this time.

