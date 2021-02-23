New details on Valentine’s Day uncovering of woman’s body in Roanoke River

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Court documents released new details in the case against DeAngelo Bonds, 22, for the dumping of a woman’s body in the Roanoke River.

During the early morning hours of February 14, officers were responding to a report of suspicious water leaking through the apartment and excessive blood outside and in the apartment at 3428 Bennett Dr. NW.

After receiving a search warrant, officers found large amounts of blood and cartridge casings, along with muddy tire marks in the grass that led to blood droplets. Crews established a crime scene around the complex there afterwards.

The apartment is rented to Bonds, who was dating Adreonna Keffer. She was known to drive a 2020 silver Mitsubishi with Virginia plates that read UMG-9377. Authorities have requested a search warrant for the vehicle.

Bonds was found at the Roanoke River Greenway Parking Lot at Brownlee Avenue SE and Bennington Street SE where he confessed to transporting the dead body of Keffer in. A gun was also found visible on the right front passenger-side floorboard.

