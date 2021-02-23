New details released regarding the night of deadly El Norteno restaurant shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - More details are now available regarding the course of action that led to the arrest of one of the suspects in the February 5 restaurant shooting case at the El Norteno Restaurant that left Keilo Anton Martin and Shavon Lamont Reid dead at the scene.

According to court documents, after asking everyone leaving the restaurant on the night of February 5 to place their hands above their heads, the Martinsville Police and Henry County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate a Black man walking out amongst employees that displayed a gun after his hands were raised.

The officers gave additional commands to the man, and proceeded to disarm and detain him. During the initial chat, the suspect told police that he was involved in the incident.

He was then taken to the Martinsville Police Department for further investigation which led to his positive identification and further development that he did not have a concealed weapons permit for the gun he was carrying during the initial law enforcement encounter.

Upon further review of security footage, Virginia State Police found the man to be in the restaurant at the time of the shooting and that he used a gun to shoot and kill one person.

