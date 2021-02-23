Advertisement

New details released regarding the night of deadly El Norteno restaurant shooting

Two men died at the scene.
(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - More details are now available regarding the course of action that led to the arrest of one of the suspects in the February 5 restaurant shooting case at the El Norteno Restaurant that left Keilo Anton Martin and Shavon Lamont Reid dead at the scene.

According to court documents, after asking everyone leaving the restaurant on the night of February 5 to place their hands above their heads, the Martinsville Police and Henry County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate a Black man walking out amongst employees that displayed a gun after his hands were raised.

The officers gave additional commands to the man, and proceeded to disarm and detain him. During the initial chat, the suspect told police that he was involved in the incident.

He was then taken to the Martinsville Police Department for further investigation which led to his positive identification and further development that he did not have a concealed weapons permit for the gun he was carrying during the initial law enforcement encounter.

Upon further review of security footage, Virginia State Police found the man to be in the restaurant at the time of the shooting and that he used a gun to shoot and kill one person.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Missing woman out of Bedford County found safe
In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on US drug charges
Governor announces flag order in honor of those who have died at the hands of COVID-19
K-9 Buck worked with the Christiansburg Police department for more than three years.
Christiansburg Police Department mourns loss of K-9 officer
Winds will be the strongest late Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.
Wind gusts climb along with the temperatures Tuesday

Latest News

Suspects arrested on multiple charges after Roanoke chase
An L-shaped perimeter outside Bedford's Elba Butcher Shoppe will see new landscaping changes...
New project looks to spruce up Bedford area
Governor Ralph Northam visited Charlotte County Tuesday following two ice storms that impacted...
Governor Northam visits Charlotte County following devastating winter storms
Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
New details on Valentine’s Day uncovering of woman’s body in Roanoke River