New project looks to spruce up Bedford area

An L-shaped perimeter outside Bedford's Elba Butcher Shoppe will see new landscaping changes...
An L-shaped perimeter outside Bedford's Elba Butcher Shoppe will see new landscaping changes this spring.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Economic Development Authority has secured a grant to help spruce up one of its sites.

A state department of forestry grant will go towards new landscaping near Bedford’s Elba Butcher Shoppe.

The money will help cover new trees, shrubs and a new sitting area.

The EDA says the additions will help bring new life to the area.

“The project is to plant about 20 trees and shrubberies and also put in a bench and make this a welcoming aspect to our community,” said Traci Blido, economic development director.

They plan to get things started this spring.

