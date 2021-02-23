New project looks to spruce up Bedford area
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Economic Development Authority has secured a grant to help spruce up one of its sites.
A state department of forestry grant will go towards new landscaping near Bedford’s Elba Butcher Shoppe.
The money will help cover new trees, shrubs and a new sitting area.
The EDA says the additions will help bring new life to the area.
“The project is to plant about 20 trees and shrubberies and also put in a bench and make this a welcoming aspect to our community,” said Traci Blido, economic development director.
They plan to get things started this spring.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.