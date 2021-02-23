Our gusty wind continues as temperatures soar

TUESDAY

Skies remain mostly sunny Tuesday but the bigger concern will be the strong winds which will increase at all locations by late-morning and continue into the afternoon. Gusts could top 20-30 mph in the valleys and upwards of 40 mph in the mountains. The winds will provide a wide array of afternoon temperatures from 40s in the mountains to near 60° in the Piedmont Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

By the middle of the week, models are trending even warmer with temperatures climbing to the upper 50s and possibly a few 60s by Wednesday. We may indeed be getting a break in the relentless stretch of weekly wintry weather. Enjoy it because models are showing changes for the end of the week.

Warm weather moves into the region. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

The pattern turns more unsettled as we enter the weekend. A stalled front will be draped over the Mid Atlantic. At the same time, several areas of low pressure will move along the front over the weekend, the first arriving late Friday. By Friday night, mainly rain will overspread the region with the slight chance of a mountain mix.

Several waves of rain return to the area Friday through Sunday. A brief wintry mix is possible in the mountains. (WDBJ7)

MORE RAIN THIS WEEKEND

Another disturbance will bring additional rain to the area Saturday afternoon and evening before exiting. The third wave of rain will enter Sunday afternoon with the actual cold front. We’ll begin to dry out early next week.

Total 3-day rainfall totals will likely be in the .50″ to 1″ range.

Rain totals through the weekend will generally be in the .50" to 1" mark.

