Pittsylvania Co. temporarily waives landfill tipping fees

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders in Pittsylvania County have decided to waive landfill tipping fees for 90 days following a winter storm that left many without power in early February.

The severe weather hit the region February 13, downing trees and power lines. On February 16, the Board of Supervisors approved the 90-day waiver - set to expire May 14 - as part of a local declaration of emergency. The usual tipping fee is $41 per ton.

“We understand that the majority of our residents felt the impacts of the severe winter weather in our region on February 13,” said Bob Warren, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “In an effort to alleviate some of the stress that our residents were feeling after this storm, which downed trees throughout our county, we decided to waive the tipping fees at the landfill for 90 days.”

The county landfill is located at 382 Rainbow Lane in Dry Fork. It’s open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Citizens should not deposit storm debris at any of the convenience centers, which the county says are designed for residential garbage only.

