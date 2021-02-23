Advertisement

Pittsylvania Co. temporarily waives landfill tipping fees

(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders in Pittsylvania County have decided to waive landfill tipping fees for 90 days following a winter storm that left many without power in early February.

The severe weather hit the region February 13, downing trees and power lines. On February 16, the Board of Supervisors approved the 90-day waiver - set to expire May 14 - as part of a local declaration of emergency. The usual tipping fee is $41 per ton.

“We understand that the majority of our residents felt the impacts of the severe winter weather in our region on February 13,” said Bob Warren, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “In an effort to alleviate some of the stress that our residents were feeling after this storm, which downed trees throughout our county, we decided to waive the tipping fees at the landfill for 90 days.”

The county landfill is located at 382 Rainbow Lane in Dry Fork. It’s open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Citizens should not deposit storm debris at any of the convenience centers, which the county says are designed for residential garbage only.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Missing woman out of Bedford County found safe
In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on US drug charges
K-9 Buck worked with the Christiansburg Police department for more than three years.
Christiansburg Police Department mourns loss of K-9 officer
Winds will be the strongest late Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.
Wind gusts climb along with the temperatures Tuesday
default
Mudslide closes lanes along US-460 in Giles County

Latest News

Perry McCluer High School students cheered with Paul Watts after their victory.
Buena Vista basketball team shares victory with former player battling lung cancer
Courtesy WVIR
Fourth Street NW in Charlottesville getting an honorary street name: Black History Pathway
Lynchburg Fire Department receives international accreditation
K-9 Buck worked with the Christiansburg Police department for more than three years.
K-9 Buck