Pulaski County and Eastern Montgomery Post Football Wins on Opening Night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Drew Dalton ran for two scores and threw for two more as Pulaski County handed Coach Mark Dixon a win in his debut as head coach, 42-0 over Cave Spring.

Adam Bahnken rushed for a first-quarter touchdown and intercepted two passes in the fourth quarter to help Eastern Montgomery hang on for a 21-14 Pioneer District victory Monday night over Covington in a game played at Christiansburg High School.

