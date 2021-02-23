Advertisement

Pulaski County and Eastern Montgomery Post Football Wins on Opening Night

Cougars Roll Past Cave Spring 42-0 While Mustangs Beat Covington 21-14
Drew Dalton Accounted for Four Scores in the Win
Drew Dalton Accounted for Four Scores in the Win
By Travis Wells
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Drew Dalton ran for two scores and threw for two more as Pulaski County handed Coach Mark Dixon a win in his debut as head coach, 42-0 over Cave Spring.

Adam Bahnken rushed for a first-quarter touchdown and intercepted two passes in the fourth quarter to help Eastern Montgomery hang on for a 21-14 Pioneer District victory Monday night over Covington in a game played at Christiansburg High School.

