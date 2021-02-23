Advertisement

Roanoke City Alleghany Health District hosts health equity round table

By Leanna Scachetti and Kate Capodanno
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local leaders in the Roanoke Alleghany Health District hosted a virtual discussion Tuesday to address health equity and vaccine distribution in the Roanoke Valley.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow led the conversation over Zoom, which was also live streamed to WDBJ7′s Facebook page. Dr. Morrow, along with local leaders like Mayor Sherman Lea, Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell, and Dr. NL Bishop, Carilion Clinic’s Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.

They discussed partnerships they were developing to encourage vaccine registration within the community, while also highlighting the barriers to health equity.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Missing woman out of Bedford County found safe
In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on US drug charges
Governor announces flag order in honor of those who have died at the hands of COVID-19
K-9 Buck worked with the Christiansburg Police department for more than three years.
Christiansburg Police Department mourns loss of K-9 officer
Winds will be the strongest late Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.
Wind gusts climb along with the temperatures Tuesday

Latest News

Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
New details on Valentine’s Day uncovering of woman’s body in Roanoke River
Several waves of rain will move into the region for the weekend.
Tuesday, February 23 - Evening Update
WDBJ7+: Roanoke Health Equity Vaccine Round Table
WDBJ7+: Roanoke City-Alleghany Health District Discussion on Health Equity
Large fire in Cameron after a major accident
Fiery explosion after train vs. 18 wheeler collision in Texas