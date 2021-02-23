Advertisement

Roanoke woman taken to hospital following early-morning shooting

(KWTX)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Roanoke Police Department is investigating following a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police were notified of shots fired and a person with a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Oakland Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Officers found a woman inside a home with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial for treatment.

Responding officers also found property damage on the outside of the building. Initial investigation indicates a gun was fired from outside and struck the exterior as well as the victim inside.

No suspects were found at the scene and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text the department at 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD.” Calls and texts can both remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Missing woman out of Bedford County found safe
In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on US drug charges
Governor announces flag order in honor of those who have died at the hands of COVID-19
K-9 Buck worked with the Christiansburg Police department for more than three years.
Christiansburg Police Department mourns loss of K-9 officer
Winds will be the strongest late Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.
Wind gusts climb along with the temperatures Tuesday

Latest News

Paul Dalton Jr. retreated into a home on Strawberry Road when investigators with the...
Law enforcement working standoff in Pittsylvania County
Herman Harston was last seen by family members in August of 2020.
Family reports Danville man missing since August 2020
Large fire in Cameron after a major accident
Fiery explosion after train vs. 18 wheeler collision in Texas
Campbell County crash leaves one dead