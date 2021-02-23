Roanoke woman taken to hospital following early-morning shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Roanoke Police Department is investigating following a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police were notified of shots fired and a person with a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Oakland Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Officers found a woman inside a home with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial for treatment.

Responding officers also found property damage on the outside of the building. Initial investigation indicates a gun was fired from outside and struck the exterior as well as the victim inside.

No suspects were found at the scene and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text the department at 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD.” Calls and texts can both remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.