Suspects arrested on multiple charges after Roanoke chase

The first suspect was wanted for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
(KTUU)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two suspects were arrested Tuesday in Roanoke after a pursuit was initiated by police following a drug arrest, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities arrested Lindsey Renee Burnette near the 3800 block of Shenandoah Avenue at around 3 p.m. The suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine given by the Roanoke Police Department.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle the suspect was found in. A chase ensued after the driver refused to stop and hit a deputy’s vehicle before fleeing the scene.

A gun was thrown out of the vehicle and recovered shortly thereafter by members of the Roanoke Police.

The vehicle’s driver, Jeffrey Knight, 22, proceeded to strike a telephone pole and another vehicle with multiple passengers who were taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries following the crash.

Knight is charged with felony eluding, felony hit-and-run, reckless driving, and driving while revoked by the Salem Police Department.

