Text to 911 now available in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Emergency communication services in Bedford County can now accept texts to 911.

The text option should only be used in an emergency situation, when placing a call isn’t possible, such as if the person is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired, or when speaking out loud would put the person in danger.

The county offers these tips when utilizing the text to 911 service:

Don’t text and drive

In the first message, send the location and type of emergency

Use simple words and short texts in English without abbreviations or slang

Photos and videos cannot be sent at this time

Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 responder

If you don’t receive a response after your first text, call 911

Devices that do not have a cellular service plan will be unable to use the text to 911 service, but will still able able to make calls to 911

Text messaging apps are not required to support the text to 911 service

The county wants to remind people that it is a crime to text or call 911 with a false report; Prank-texters can be located.

For more information, contact the Bedford County’s Emergency Communications Department at 540-587-0731.

