Winning Buena Vista high school basketball team shares victory with former player battling Stage 4 Lung Cancer

Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buena Vista high school basketball team celebrated its first ever state championship win by visiting a longtime fan and past player, Paul Watts, who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer.

Watt’s son, also a former player, organized this celebration with the current Fighting Blues basketball team at Perry McCluer High School. Instead of the celebratory escort through Main Street, the team took a turn to the backstreets to share their victory with Watts outside of his home.

“Just to go by and see Paul, and let him know that we were in his corner, and we were bringing a trophy to him, meant a lot to us as well,” Mike Cartolaro, Athletic Director and Head Basketball Coach at Parry McCluer High School, said.

Watts has not been able to attend the basketball game playoffs due to COVID-19 restrictions, so the coach said this was the team’s way of bringing the game, and the victory, to him.

