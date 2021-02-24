Advertisement

96-year-old WWII Navy veteran released from Ky. hospital after battling COVID-19

By Grace Finerman
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue our battle against COVID-19, we’ve often turned to uplifting stories for inspiration and hope.

Two sisters from right here in Kentucky gave us another one. They were able to see their father, a 96-year-old Navy veteran, leave the hospital after battling COVID-19.

96-year-old Navy veteran Cecil Sizemore spent days in the ICU. Sizemore has been here at Harrison Memorial Hospital since early Friday. It was then that he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I was stunned. I never thought that it would be COVID but I brought him in, we got a really quick diagnoses and they began immediately to treat him,” says Sizemore’s daughter Wendy Eckler.

Eckler says the hardest part has been being unable to see her father, someone who’s such an integral part of her life.

“He’s a very gentle natured person. If he met you right now he’d talk to you like he’s know you all your life, he’s just a really great person, and a really great father too,” Eckler says.

Eckler says Sizemore never needed to be put on a ventilator, and was strong enough to sit up during much of his stay.

Now, as her father heads into the car, Eckler feels relief after many sleepless nights.

“Just amazing, I’m going to cry. We’re just so happy he’s coming home,” Eckler says.

Eckler says after the drive home, Sizemore walked into his house with no issues and with only the help of a walker.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Missing woman out of Bedford County found safe
In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on US drug charges
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Paul Dalton Jr. retreated into a home on Strawberry Road when investigators with the...
Standoff ends in Pittsylvania County without conflict
Governor announces flag order in honor of those who have died at the hands of COVID-19

Latest News

Phone Scam
COVID-19 vaccine scams to watch out for
Samantha Robinson
Full group wanted in connection to 12th St. murder located
Virginia Republicans face a midnight deadline as they consider the nominating process in the...
Virginia Republicans face deadline as leaders consider nomination process
Courtesy The Office of The Governor
Governor Northam announces grants for food system, farmer support
Suspects arrested on multiple charges after Roanoke chase