Advertisement

Accountant offers tax tips

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tax season has kicked off and experts say you should start getting your information ready to go.

Accountants like David Kembel have been busy crunching numbers for clients the last few weeks.

“I mean, I will usually see 18 a day,” Kembel said.

Kembel is the owner of Kembel tax services. He said appointments are filling up as people prepare to file this tax season.

“The IRS just started taking returns on the 12th of February. That’s the latest they have ever done it. That’s about three weeks late,” Kembel said.

That later start date is not the only change this year. New guidelines are helping ease some of the stress of the pandemic, but also changes in your personal finances could impact returns or what you owe.

“You know the phone started ringing off the hook last march with stimulus questions and as I told everyone that called when I went to college a long, long time ago there was no class on stimulus,” Kembel said.

The good news, Kembel said you won’t be taxed on any of those stimulus checks.

And if you didn’t get those two payments, you’ll receive it as part of your tax return.

However, if you filed for unemployment Kembel said you could owe the federal government for that money.

“A lot of the tax payers have never been on unemployment before and so they don’t really realize that yes it was taxable, yes it would have been nice to take taxes out of it, especially the extra money the government tacked on to it, all of that is taxable,” he said.

You have until April 15th to file, but Kembel said the earlier you submit all your forms the better.

“I beg everyone just come on in early, now is the time to come in and find that out. If you know you’re going to owe and you’re just putting it off putting it off, putting it off, it’s better to find out now that you owe and then you don’t have to pay until April 15,” he said.

You can find free filing options on the IRS website. But if you want a professional’s help, Kembel said it’s best to make an appointment now because they are filling up fast.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
New details on Valentine’s Day uncovering of woman’s body in Roanoke River
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Suspects arrested on multiple charges after Roanoke chase
Coronavirus generic
Governor announces easing of restrictions as COVID-19 percent positive rate dips to 8% in VA
Samantha Robinson
Five wanted in connection with 12th St. killing located

Latest News

The Lynchburg Police Department's action plan details a number of steps they plan to follow as...
Lynchburg Police Department presents action plan following internal assessment
The Phase 2 venue will reopen under a new name later this year after being bought by Purpose...
Phase 2 venue plans to reopen doors under new name this year
Jurassic Wonder comes to Southwest Virginia!
Jurasssic Wonder visits Southwest Virginia
A parking lot on the main campus of Liberty University. In a release Wednesday, Liberty said...
Virginia GOP selects Liberty University as convention site, but plans not yet agreed to
Station 7 Tour
Station 7 Tour