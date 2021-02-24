Accountant offers tax tips

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tax season has kicked off and experts say you should start getting your information ready to go.

Accountants like David Kembel have been busy crunching numbers for clients the last few weeks.

“I mean, I will usually see 18 a day,” Kembel said.

Kembel is the owner of Kembel tax services. He said appointments are filling up as people prepare to file this tax season.

“The IRS just started taking returns on the 12th of February. That’s the latest they have ever done it. That’s about three weeks late,” Kembel said.

That later start date is not the only change this year. New guidelines are helping ease some of the stress of the pandemic, but also changes in your personal finances could impact returns or what you owe.

“You know the phone started ringing off the hook last march with stimulus questions and as I told everyone that called when I went to college a long, long time ago there was no class on stimulus,” Kembel said.

The good news, Kembel said you won’t be taxed on any of those stimulus checks.

And if you didn’t get those two payments, you’ll receive it as part of your tax return.

However, if you filed for unemployment Kembel said you could owe the federal government for that money.

“A lot of the tax payers have never been on unemployment before and so they don’t really realize that yes it was taxable, yes it would have been nice to take taxes out of it, especially the extra money the government tacked on to it, all of that is taxable,” he said.

You have until April 15th to file, but Kembel said the earlier you submit all your forms the better.

“I beg everyone just come on in early, now is the time to come in and find that out. If you know you’re going to owe and you’re just putting it off putting it off, putting it off, it’s better to find out now that you owe and then you don’t have to pay until April 15,” he said.

You can find free filing options on the IRS website. But if you want a professional’s help, Kembel said it’s best to make an appointment now because they are filling up fast.

