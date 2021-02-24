Body found near Niagara Dam in January identified

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The medical examiner’s office in Roanoke has identified a body that was discovered in the water near Niagara Dam in January.

The Roanoke County Police Department began an investigation January 26, after the body was found in the water, southeast of Vinton, around 10:30 a.m.

The body has been identified as that of Dolph Edward Dellinger, who was missing out of Roanoke City. The medical examiner’s office said it did not note anything suspicious, and police said all attempts to locate and notify a next of kin from out of state had been exhausted.

Any investigation into the nature of how Dellinger came to be in the river is being deferred to the Roanoke City Police Department.

