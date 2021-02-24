Advertisement

Carnival Cruise Line extends pause on US cruises through May

No restart date for US cruises has been determined
Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman.
Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman.(Danny Lehman/Carnival Cruise Line)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Carnival Cruise Line is extending its cancelation of U.S. departures through May 31.

The company made the announcement in a press release Wednesday.

“We continue to work on plans to resume operations and are encouraged by the focus to expedite vaccine production and distribution which are having a demonstrated impact on improving public health,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate the support of all of our guests, employees and trade partners who we know are looking forward to our return.”

A date for the return of cruise operations in the United States hasn’t been set yet, according to Carnival.

Customers can check on the status of their cruises on the company’s website.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
New details on Valentine’s Day uncovering of woman’s body in Roanoke River
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Suspects arrested on multiple charges after Roanoke chase
Paul Dalton Jr. retreated into a home on Strawberry Road when investigators with the...
Standoff ends in Pittsylvania County
Samantha Robinson
Five wanted in connection with 12th St. killing located

Latest News

Aubrey Leanne McFarland and Elijah Muhammad McFarland.
AMBER ALERT: Missing 4-year-old NC girl believed to be with father, may be heading to California
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in...
Former aide says Cuomo kissed her, suggested strip poker
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric sign is shown outside of a...
PG&E wildfire victims sue former management for neglect
FILE - In this May 14, 2012 file photo, Rush Limbaugh speaks during a ceremony inducting him...
Palm Beach County, Fla., refuses to lower flags for Rush Limbaugh
The iconic tower of the Omni Homestead resort in Hot Springs, Va.
Hot Springs included on Forbes top ten list of places to travel while avoiding COVID