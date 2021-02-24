Christiansburg places third in Class 3 wrestling championships; two Blue Demons win titles
New Kent finished first in the team standings.
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Christiansburg wrestlers won state championships on Sunday, as the Blue Demons finished in third place overall.
At 220, Bryan Taylor defeated Coby Sprouse from Wilson Memorial by a 3-0 decision.
At 285, his teammate Aiden LaComa took down New Kent’s Ben Johnson with a second-period pinfall to capture the title.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.