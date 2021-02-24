Advertisement

Christiansburg places third in Class 3 wrestling championships; two Blue Demons win titles

New Kent finished first in the team standings.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Christiansburg wrestlers won state championships on Sunday, as the Blue Demons finished in third place overall.

At 220, Bryan Taylor defeated Coby Sprouse from Wilson Memorial by a 3-0 decision.

At 285, his teammate Aiden LaComa took down New Kent’s Ben Johnson with a second-period pinfall to capture the title.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Missing woman out of Bedford County found safe
In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on US drug charges
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Paul Dalton Jr. retreated into a home on Strawberry Road when investigators with the...
Standoff ends in Pittsylvania County without conflict
Governor announces flag order in honor of those who have died at the hands of COVID-19

Latest News

No. 16 Hokies men’s basketball loses to GT 69-53
For the first time in more than a year, players take the field for a football game at Bogle...
As football returns, districts take precautions
Drew Dalton Accounted for Four Scores in the Win
Pulaski County and Eastern Montgomery Post Football Wins on Opening Night
Glenvar's Jake Cline won a title at 132 pounds
Class 2 Wrestling Wraps Up in Salem