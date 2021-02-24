Christiansburg places third in Class 3 wrestling championships; two Blue Demons win titles

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Christiansburg wrestlers won state championships on Sunday, as the Blue Demons finished in third place overall.

At 220, Bryan Taylor defeated Coby Sprouse from Wilson Memorial by a 3-0 decision.

At 285, his teammate Aiden LaComa took down New Kent’s Ben Johnson with a second-period pinfall to capture the title.

