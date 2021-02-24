Advertisement

COVID-19 percent positive rate dips to 8% in VA; Gov. Northam to speak at 11

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus generic(WRDW)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Governor Ralph Northam is set to give a COVID update at 11 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch that on WDBJ7, wdbj7.com and the WDBJ7 Facebook page.

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 568,946 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, February 24, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,907 from the 567,039 reported Tuesday, a larger increase than the 1,769 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 1,667,353 doses of vaccine had been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s 1,632,700.

5,799,799 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with an 8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 8.3% reported Sunday through Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there are 7,807 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Tuesday’s 7,658.

1,564 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Tuesday’s count of 1,621.

46,208 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
New details on Valentine’s Day uncovering of woman’s body in Roanoke River
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Suspects arrested on multiple charges after Roanoke chase
Paul Dalton Jr. retreated into a home on Strawberry Road when investigators with the...
Standoff ends in Pittsylvania County
Samantha Robinson
Five wanted in connection with 12th St. killing located

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
FDA says J&J 1-dose shot prevents COVID; final decision soon
The federal government says it's doing what it can, with talk of mailing masks to help limit...
Experts warn against complacency amid fears COVID-19 variant may fuel spring surge
Nationwide, more than 13% of the population has received their first shot of the COVID-19...
COVID-19 vaccine makers pledge 240M doses by end of March
COVID-19 vaccine scams to watch out for