COVID-19 vaccine scams to watch out for

Do not pay for a vaccine appointment or a spot on a waiting list.
Phone Scam
Phone Scam(AP)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The West Virginia Attorney General is responding to a number of calls his office has received regarding suspicious calls about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Consumers reported receiving phone calls, but be aware of text or emails and the questions about personal and financial data that are said to be being used schedule an appointment.

Consider the following advisory guidelines regarding what to watch for:

-”Do not pay for a vaccine appointment or a spot on a waiting list.

-Be extremely wary of texts from unknown parties.

-If something seems suspicious, call a trusted source such as the local health department or the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline.

-Never open email attachments from unknown parties.

-Never share personal, identifiable information with an unknown party.”

